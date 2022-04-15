Three Bulls playoff goals: Can Chicago slow down Giannis at all?

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The postseason has arrived and the Chicago Bulls are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17, losing in the first round to the Boston Celtics.

The No. 6 seed Bulls landed a first round matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

In their four matchups this season, the Bucks won all four games by an average of 15 points per game. Now granted Zach LaVine missed two of those games, the Bulls struggled mightily against the top teams in both conference all season long.

With that said, the odds are clearly against the Bulls in this series, and rightfully so. If Chicago wants to shock the world and upset the Bucks in the first round, there are certain ways the Bulls can disrupt Milwaukee’s gameplan.

Check out three playoff goals for the Bulls below.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine must dominate

To knock off the trio of Giannis, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday, the Bulls must have their All-Star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to outplay the Bucks’ star players.

DeRozan had the best season of his 13-year career in his first season wearing a Bulls uniform. LaVine saw a slight dip in production due to DeRozan’s ascendance but the two All-Star’s played well as a duo.

With All-NBA defenders like Jrue Holiday and Giannis, not to mention Khris Middleton, Milwaukee is stacked with guys to throw at Deebo and LaVine. Getting to the line, which DeRozan and LaVine do at an elite level, and placing Milwaukee’s prime defenders in foul trouble, will be crucial to Chicago’s success.

DeRozan averaged 31.3 points against the Bucks in four matchups this season so despite having Holiday hounding him, Deebo got his points. But, will those points lead to wins or will they end up being empty stats in a series loss?

Throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Giannis

No one can stop Giannis Antetokounmpo; you can only hope to contain him.

And that’s the goal for Billy Donovan and the Bulls in their first round matchup with the Bucks.

In four matchups with the Bulls this season, Giannis averaged 26.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game — and that’s about 3 points per game less than his season average.

With Patrick Williams back in the fold for the Bulls, that gives Donovan a prime defender to throw at Antetokounmpo. If Chicago wants to throw a bigger body on him, look for Tristan Thompson to get a few looks guarding Giannis. Hell, get weird and put Alex Caruso on Giannis to get up under him and throw him off — try anything and everything.

Regardless, Giannis will perform. But, if the Bulls can make it difficult for Giannis to dominate inside the paint, that gives Chicago an inkling of hope going forward.

Nikola Vucevic has to play like the Orlando Magic version of himself

The Bulls hopes aren’t just on the shoulders of DeRozan and LaVine to knock off the Bucks.

Nikola Vucevic must dominate his matchups down low for the Bulls to have a chance.

Vooch has to be persistent and aggressive when he touches the ball, no matter who is defending him. Attacking the cup, hitting open shots from deep, and finding open teammates is what Donovan needs from his big man. If he can get the likes of Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and especially Giannis when he’s playing center in foul trouble, that will be a blessing for Chicago’s chances.

For the Bulls to advance, they’ll need a vintage Vucevic performance from his days in Orlando, where he averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists before being traded to Chicago in the 2020-21 season.