Bloomington, IN

Report: Ex-IU WR arrested on kidnapping charges following encounter through dating app

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ugly story involving former Indiana wide receiver Da’Shaun Brown surfaced Friday afternoon. According to a report by Laura Lane with The Herald-Times, Brown was arrested by Bloomington police on preliminary charges of kidnapping, robbery and battery resulting in injury. The incident took place in the...

saturdaytradition.com

Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested on robbery charge following manhunt

An Idaho Falls man suspected of threatening to shoot someone during a robbery was arrested Sunday. According to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release, Hernan Cortes, 29, approached the victim Saturday at around 3 a.m. Cortes reportedly asked the victim what they had on them, then told them he had a gun. The victim said they did not see a gun, but that Cortes had his hands in his...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
FOX Reno

Fallon man arrested on kidnapping charges in Naomi Irion case

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 41-year-old Fallon man was taken into custody Friday evening for the kidnapping of 18-year-old Naomi Irion. Troy Driver was taken into custody at a home off Alcorn Road by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office just before 5 p.m. on March 25, 13 days after Irion disappeared from the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
FERNLEY, NV
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had disappeared, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein later told police that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Orsolya Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her body half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Witness follows altercation in vehicle; Two people arrested on multiple charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two people from northeast Nebraska were arrested after police responding to a fight located drugs. At approximately 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk Police were called to 2400 West Pasewalk Avenue for reports of a disturbance. A witness was on the phone with dispatch and described seeing a man and a woman physically fighting in the parking lot near their vehicle.
NORFOLK, NE
WPFO

Sanford man arrested on drug charges following vehicle stop

SANFORD (WGME) -- A Sanford man was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a vehicle stop in Sanford on Thursday. Police say 86-year-old Andrew Hanson of Sanford was allegedly making regular trips out of state and returning with substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl for re-sale throughout York County. MDEA...
SANFORD, ME
The Independent

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York CityThe married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Her 13-year-old son Leo was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

14 Gang Members In Denver Indicted For Year’s Worth Of Criminal Activity

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted 10 people on more than 100 felony counts following a two year-long investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network. An indictment states all 10 suspects are members of a criminal street gang identified as Few But Plenty. The Denver District Attorney’s Office says the gang is responsible for 14 different “incidents,” most of which are drive by shootings, which affected 47 victims. The 10 defendants to be prosecuted are: Armando Manuel Burciaga Astrea Felicia Rucobo Devon Nathan Montoya Guage Frank Trujillo Isaiah Aaron Martinez Julio Bladimir Menjivar Max Anthony Ramirez Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr (currently at-large) Paul Lawrence Baca III Shoveen Taron Hainesworth The gang was “formed to promote and commercialize their music and videos,” the DA’s office states. In those videos and songs, authorities say rival criminal street gangs and specific people were identified. Prosecutors say the FBP gang earned more than $12,800 from the content posted on YouTube. The shootings spanned between March 2020 and March 2021. Charges the suspects face include: conspiracy to commit first degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, criminal assault and violation of Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, among others.
DENVER, CO
Fightful

Jorge Masvidal Arrested On Multiple Charges Following Alleged Altercation With Colby Covington

Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal was arrested Wednesday night in Miami, Florida. TMZ Sports and WPLG Local 10 News in Miami were the first to report the news of Masvidal's arrest, revealing the 37-year old had been booked on aggravated battery and felony criminal mischief charges for his alleged assault on former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington, outside of a South Beach restaurant on Monday night.
MIAMI, FL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, crash; 2 charged following several arrests

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection to a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side Sunday, March 20. Court filings state a kid and four friends went to sell or trade a gun with an extended magazine in an alley near 77th and Townsend. The deal took a turn when someone in another group of five grabbed the gun and drove off – leading to a chase that ended with the crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KRGV

Pharr police: Driver arrested on DWI charge following morning train collision

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story misidentified the driver. Pharr police arrested a driver on a driving while intoxicated charge following a train collision early Wednesday morning. The collision occurred at Petunia Street and Business 83 shortly before 4 a.m., according to the Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey.
PHARR, TX
theScore

Report: McGregor arrested, charged with dangerous driving

UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested and charged with dangerous driving in Ireland on Tuesday, reports Robin Schiller of the Irish Independent. McGregor, 33, also reportedly saw his car briefly seized after being pulled over by police. He was later released on bail and, if found guilty, faces a maximum punishment of a fine up to €5,000 ($5,500) or six months imprisonment or both, adds Schiller.
Comments / 0

