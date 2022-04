A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison after the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt. According to the Associated Press, Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was convicted of murder in March and sentenced by a Lake County judge on April 14. Tribitt’s body was found in September 2019, in a Gary, Indiana alley, with her hands bound behind her back with cords. Tribbit was reportedly found five days after she met Simmons at a birthday party in Chicago, as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Doug Shaw called the killing an “execution.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO