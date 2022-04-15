ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevon Brazile is ranked high among transfer to commit

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago

Head coach Eric Musselman has wasted no time filling spots left by several key contributors to the success of the 2021-22 season by signing four players from the Transfer Portal, in addition to five of the best high school players from around the nation.

One of those transfers is among the nation’s best, says 247sports.

Trevon Brazile , who transferred to Arkansas from Missouri following his freshman season on March 30 , is ranked No. 2 of the Top 10 best players to commit (so far) list from 247sports.

In the piece written by Eric Bossi , Brazile is described as a player that was relatively unknown during his high school career but exceeded expectations once he arrived in Missouri.

During his lone season in Columbia, Brazile showed flashes of brilliance thanks to his length, defensive range, ability to finish lobs, and emerging potential as a jump shooter. Other SEC coaches raved about his potential and NBA types have been reaching out to learn his backstory. Eric Musselman has earned his reputation as a transfer whisperer, and he’s got an awful lot to work with when it comes to Brazile.

In high school, Brazile was the No. 38 small forward in the nation for the 2021 recruiting cycle. , and the No. 4 best recruit from the state of Missouri, and was rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports.

The best Hogs recruiting class ever has become even greater now

Comments / 0

