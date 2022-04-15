ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City councilors to consider upgrades at water treatment plants

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Wichita Falls City Councilors may vote Tuesday to spend nearly $1 million on equipment vital to the city's water supply.

They will vote on buying new computerized equipment and software that operate both water treatment plants. The current system was installed in 2008 and has become outdated. Low bidder for the project was Prime Controls LP at $905,000.

Councilors will also hear staff reports on the city's Strategic Plan and the federal ARPA grant that gave the city millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief.

In other business councilors will:

  • Vote on spending nearly a half million dollars for the annual purchase of concrete to be used primarily by the street department.
  • Apply for funding grants to buy three new city buses for $1,539,870.
  • Purchase a John Deere tractor with mower for $166,300.
  • Sign off on the 4B Sales Tax Corporation spending up to $150,000 to purchase additional livestock panels for the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center.
  • OK a lease agreement with North Texas Vision of Wichita Falls for management and operation of the Farmers Market downtown.

Comments / 0

