ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Florida fraud victim tracks down suspect, calls police

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

STUART, Fla. (AP) — When a Florida woman noticed fraudulent activity on her bank account, she tracked down the suspect at a gas station...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
WGME

2 dead after downed helicopter found in Florida, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) – Deputies in Florida say two people onboard a helicopter are dead after the apparent wreckage was discovered on Friday. Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 65, were identified as the two passengers by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say a PBSO...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stuart, FL
State
Florida State
Stuart, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Police#Ap#Wawa
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Hot 99.1

Massive Police Sting Takes Out 18 Gangbangers in Upstate NY

Albany Police Say a Massive Sting Called "Operation Turnbuckle" Took Out 18 Gangbangers in Upstate NY. A whole slew of bad guys was taken off Upstate NY streets last week when police and Marshals joined forces to target a group that was allegedly responsible for distributing dangerous narcotics in areas throughout the city of Albany.
ALBANY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Stabbing Victim Multiple Times In Butler

BUTLER (KDKA) — A man is in jail this morning, and another is in the hospital after a stabbing in Butler. Butler Township Police accuse Kenneth Snyder Jr. of stabbing another man several times in the body and legs. This happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday on Freeport Road, according to police. Police allege that Snyder also made threats to kill the officers on the scene. Snyder is now facing aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges. The victim is expected to survive.
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy