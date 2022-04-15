ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

By Tiffany Babb
CHICAGO READER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile perhaps the best Fantastic Beasts film, The Secrets of Dumbledore remains a dour movie with lots to say but not enough imagination or understanding to say it well. Fascists, in this world, are recognized by their outfits. We can tell a character is redeemable because she swaps out black for...

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Fantastic Beasts 3 new clip visits a classic Harry Potter location

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore returns to familiar territory in a new clip. Set to finally bow on big screens next month following a lengthy delay, this sequel to 2018's The Crimes of Grindelwald finds Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore entrusting Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander to push back on Gellert Grindelwald's (Mads Mikkelsen this time around) movements to seize control of the wizarding world.
MOVIES
Distractify

Here Are All the Details About 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' Star KP's Main Squeeze

An integral part of the Black Ink Crew: Compton plot consists of chronicling the personal and professional lives of the stars. With tons of drama and speculation surrounding the romantic relationships on the show, it’s no surprise that viewers are locked in every week to soak it all up. However, it appears that I AM Compton shop owner Danny “KP” Kirkpatrick doesn’t have any relationship drama.
COMPTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Dan Fogler
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Ezra Miller
Time Out New York

A secret 'Beauty and the Beast' immersive experience is coming to NY

Mark your calendars: an immersive experience inspired by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's iconic fairytale Beauty and the Beast is heading to New York. Here is what we know about it so far: the 90-minute program will kick off on August 31 and run through January 1, 2023. Each session will last about 90 minutes and early bird tickets, which are available for purchase now, cost $35 per person—a price that includes the "theatrical" portion of the affair and two bespoke cocktails. As for where, exactly, the experience will be: it's a secret.
MOVIES
CHICAGO READER

Sound is the star of Memoria

Recently something happened to me that I hadn’t experienced in a while—I heard the sound of a telephone ringing outside my window. It sounded just as it did when I’d experienced this before, when I was younger and landlines were more common. It’s always a telephone ringing but muffled, like it’s coming from inside a home or car. A perfectly normal sound, yet trying to describe it, the uncanniness of only occasionally hearing it and in places where it seems unlikely one would be able to hear another person’s phone ringing, is surprisingly difficult, no less because I’m never sure whether what I’m hearing can be done so by others as well.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

A shooting star of a talent, gone too soon

The 1960 oil painting Garden of Music—the magisterial centerpiece of a knockout survey of the art of Bob Thompson— shows Ornette Coleman, John Coltrane, and a half dozen other jazz luminaries coexisting in a pastoral landscape. Some figures are silhouettes, while others are rendered with distinct features. How the painter balanced so many disparate elements into a coherent whole eludes easy description.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago experimental dance trio Purelink draw ecstasy from echoes on Puredub

As the trio Purelink, Chicago producers Millia Rage, Kindtree, and Concave Reflection explore the seams joining ambient music and dance. The tracks on Purelink’s 2021 Bliss/Swivel EP float like their rhythms are on the edge of dissolving (“Maintain the Bliss”) or transform the hyperactive sounds of drum ‘n’ bass into ghostly apparitions (“Head on a Swivel”); the EP’s tantalizingly unpredictable texture and tone made it one of my favorite releases of that year. I’m just as enamored with their debut full-length, Puredub (Lillerne Tapes). Purelink savor the slow tapering of echoes, and on “Rest Thru” they map gated, skeletal drum loops onto hazy synths in a bejeweled, hypnotizing matrix. In Purelink’s hands, “ambient” means more than a pleasant, ignorable audio wallpaper—they inject it with drama and energy without disrupting its serenity, encouraging people to dance as well as to relax. On “Spirit & Sport,” the sounds of chiming bells and gently rattling chains flutter in and out of the mix, enhancing the song’s tranquil mood—they’re one of many ways Purelink can, well, maintain the bliss.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
DoYouRemember?

Fans Demand Universal Studios Remove Iconic Attraction Following Will Smith Oscar Slap

Fans are begging Universal Studios to remove an iconic attraction of theirs following the Will Smith Oscar slap controversy. The attraction in question is the Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Orlando theme park, which is also home to Diagon Alley of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Simpsons at Springfield, USA, and E.T. Adventure. With that being said, the Men in Black attraction is one of the most popular and legendary attractions there.
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

Netflix Series Draws Comparisons to Game of Thrones but Better After Nailing Finale

Netflix's The Last Kingdom drew quite a few comparisons to HBO's Game of Thrones over its five-season run, but the series finale is one aspect where those comparisons end. While Game of Thrones' finale was notoriously divisive among fans and is considered by some to be one of the worst television endings of all time, The Last Kingdom stuck the ending and gave viewers a satisfying conclusion to its saga.
TV SERIES
CHICAGO READER

The drama of addiction

There are currently two plays running in Chicago that talk about self-medicating, addiction, and how one’s actions impact those around them. One involves working-class people, a snapshot of reality for many across the country, and the other a figure in popular culture, a wealthy man whose lived experience is far from the reality for most. As we return, cautiously, to the water of live theater after so many months away living through a global crisis, the ways in which we engage with theater is forever changed.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee's exciting new venture is a total family affair

Ginger Zee left fans totally awestruck by her hard work now that the project she has been working on has been finally revealed, and it is truly inspiring. It comes as no surprise to fans of the impressive meteorologist just how committed she is to her work and to informing people about climate change, sustainability, and what we can do to make a positive impact on our planet.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Released One Of Its Worst-Reviewed Shows Yet, But The Audience Takes Don’t Agree

Catherine Tate is an internationally renowned actress, well-known for playing fan favorite companion Donna Noble on Doctor Who and for joining The Office as a regular in Season 9 as Nellie Bertram. Her award-winning The Catherine Tate Show, as well, was enjoyed by critics and audiences alike during its three-season run. This makes it somewhat surprising that Tate's latest project, Netflix's Hard Cell, is garnering quite a resoundingly harsh response from critics, which itself is in near-complete opposition from those opinions of general viewers. In fact, this series that is currently one of Netflix's worst-reviewed originals, is actually polling well above average with its audience scores.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy