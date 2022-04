Apple has announced that its iPhone SE will use aluminum that has been smelted with zero greenhouse gas emissions. Canadian manufacturing partner Elysis has been able to crank out aluminum ingots at a commercial scale and purity while only producing oxygen emissions. Since Quebec is flush with hydroelectric power, the energy used in the process is renewable too. Apple first used this aluminum with its 16-inch 2019 MacBook Pro. Research into the smelting technology was made possible by Apple’s Green Bonds. These bonds have been able to funnel investment into eco-friendly projects since 2016.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO