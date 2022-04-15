ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins Power Play and Injury Woes Mounting as Playoffs Approach

By Brandon Share-Cohen
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins’ power play needs to be better. Sometimes, the most obvious statements are the most important ones and this is certainly the case with the Bruins right now. In the midst of an 0-for-23 skid on the power play, the Bruins simply need to be better...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins Fans Will Love This Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark Postgame Hug

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was sidelined for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to injury, leaving starting netminder Jeremy Swayman without his postgame partner in crime after a 2-1 victory at TD Garden. Ullmark, however, made sure to find Swayman back in the tunnel, and in turn...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Playoff Clinching Win Over Penguins

The Boston Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself Saturday afternoon and they were not going to be denied a playoff berth. When the Bruins played the Pittsburgh Penguins at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, it was the first game all season long where the Black and Gold built a two-goal lead and lost the game. Two first-period goals from David Pastrnak gave the Bruins to the lead, but four straight goals from Pittsburgh dealt Boston a frustrating loss that ended with Brad Marchand punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the head and waving his stick in his face, resulting in a six-game suspension.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: B’s Top Penguins On Early Goals, Clinch Playoff Spot

Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. The B’s clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the win and improved to 46-24-5, while the playoff-bound Penguins fell to 43-23-11. full box score. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Starting on time makes life easier.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Linus Ullmark Injury: Bruce Cassidy Offers Latest Update On Bruins Goaltender

The Boston Bruins are playing the waiting game with Linus Ullmark. Bruce Cassidy told reporters Saturday he hasn’t received a report on the injured goaltender, so the team must wait to set a potential timetable for his return. Ullmark is sitting out Saturday’s Bruins versus Pittsburgh Penguins game, and his status for the three games Boston will play next week still is uncertain.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospects Shine in Denver Pioneers’ NCAA Championship

Upon the conclusion of the collegiate hockey season, the University of Denver left the NCAA tournament as national champions. On Denver’s roster, there were three Red Wings prospects that played a pivotal role in the team’s success. As the Pioneers took the ice in Boston at TD Garden, all eyes were on Carter Mazur, Shai Buium, and Antti Tuomisto.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

3 Flyers With the Chance To Make an Impact Down the Stretch

The Philadelphia Flyers have eight games remaining in what has been one of the most miserable seasons in the franchise’s history. A head coaching change and a multitude of injuries to several significant players are some of the issues that resulted in the disappointing year. As a result, the Flyers traded veteran players such as Claude Giroux and Derick Brassard to playoff-contending teams. Players have received time with the Flyers that have been in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms or who are former draft picks of the organization that agreed to their first contracts with Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Leafs’ special teams can carry them through the playoffs

Most hockey fans will be familiar with the rhetoric surrounding ‘playoff hockey’. I’m not immune to it either; there’s something that feels different about it. One of the common assertions around playoff hockey is that fewer penalties are called in the playoffs. The idea is that it’s “called tighter” because the referees have an increased fear of interfering with the game. This means that a team that succeeds during the regular season on being very good at killing penalties, or scoring goals on the powerplay, or both, will have a rude awakening when they’re not able to do the same come playoff time.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Hampus Lindholm
Person
Linus Ullmark
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Why the red-hot Blues aren’t elite Stanley Cup contenders yet

The NHL schedule is 82 games long, but it produces mini seasons within that template, peaks and valleys during which teams can look like juggernauts or laughing stocks. That’s what makes the 2021-22 St. Louis Blues so fascinating. Remember the floundering March 2022 Blues? They opened the month with...
NHL
FOX Sports

Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Durzi and Spence To Play Key Roles in Wake of Doughty Injury

The Los Angeles Kings recently announced that franchise defenseman Drew Doughty would miss the remainder of the season after undergoing wrist surgery. The team is also missing other regulars on the blue line: Mikey Anderson has yet to return, and Sean Walker has been out for the majority of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#Pastrnak#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Detroit Red Wings#The Washington Capitals#The St Louis Blues#The Ottawa Senators
NHL

Avalanche Fine Tuning in Remainder of Regular Season

The Colorado Avalanche are going about their business. Following a commanding 7-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at Ball Arena, the Avalanche officially clinched possession of the top seed in the Western Conference. The victory also extended the team's winning streak to nine games and furthered its' point streak to 11 games (10-0-1).
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Playoffs Clinched, Krug, Tarasenko’s Future & More

In what was possibly the most important week of the season for the St. Louis Blues, they continued their win streak with a 4-0-0 record against three playoff teams. They have now won nine straight games and have a record of 46-20-10 for 102 points. The Blues beat two division...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

With Islanders Eliminated, Team Must Look to an Offseason of Change

The New York Islanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention following a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs, marking an unfortunate end to a season with high hopes and a string of seasons with significant growth and potential. Following back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Final, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning, general manager Lou Lamoriello continued with small adjustments and changes during the 2021 offseason. Compounded by a difficult early schedule and bouts with COVID-19, what worked the previous three summers fell short during the 2021-22 season. Now, with playoff hopes dashed, they can begin looking ahead to an offseason of change, on and off the ice.
ELMONT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Harrison, Merkulov, Bussi & More

As the 2021-22 regular season is about to come to an end for the Boston Bruins before the Stanley Cup playoffs, some of the Black and Gold’s prospects are also gearing up for their own postseason. In this edition of The Hockey Writers Bruins Prospects Report, we look to check in on the two 2021 draft picks getting ready for their playoffs and we will also look at how some new members of the Providence Bruins are fitting in the American Hockey League (AHL).
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy