Famed local sci-fi author J.M. Clark is taking things from fantasy to brick-and-mortar reality with the opening of The Tome Bookstore. Located at 2123 Beechmont Ave. in Mount Washington, the Tome will feature "new and used books, as well as classes for children to learn to write their own stories, create characters, outline their own stories and more," says a press release. There will also be an in-house cafe with coffee and baked goods and a giftshop.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 28 DAYS AGO