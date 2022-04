What does a rabbit have to do with one of the most important Christian holidays?. There probably doesn't need to be a bible expert available to know that there's no mention of a long-eared, fluffy tailed, egg-laying entity in the good book. Nor does it mention a giant, big-toothed, wide-eyed, whiskered creature stealthily delivering and hiding colorful eggs for well-behaved children.

