Former martial arts instructor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting girls for decades

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jorge Masvidal has entered a plea of not guilty for his charges of battery and criminal mischief. According to online court records from the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts office, Masvidal has entered a written plea of not guilty for his charges. On Wednesday, “Gamebred” was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, both felonies, following his alleged altercation with Colby Covington on Monday night. Additionally, Masvidal has issued a demand for a trial by jury, and he and his team have requested discovery as well as a waiver to not require his presence at any pre-trial conference. The court date is set for April 21.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO