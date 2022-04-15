ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Caught on cam: Video shows car chase a pedestrian in road rage incident

Inside Nova
 3 days ago

A man was arrested after allegedly...

www.insidenova.com

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Bear-area man arrested following road rage incident

Delaware State Police arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident following an accident in Bear on Sunday evening. Troopers responded around 5:30 p.m. on March 20, 2022, to Springfield Boulevard and Fantail Court for the report of an accident. According to police, 29-year old Brandon Norman got...
BEAR, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Road Rage#Cnn
ABC10

Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRQE News 13

New video shows road rage suspect arrest in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shows new video of deputies taking a road into custody in February. On February 23 deputies were called to a shots fired call near the Double Eagle Airport. Jorge Dominguez was driving a red Toyota when he fired a single shot at another vehicle. BCSO […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Salina Post

Salina man arrested in alleged road-rage incident with gun

A local man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at two teens while driving in west-central Salina late Saturday afternoon. Two Saline County teens - 17 and 18 years of age - told police they were driving northbound in the 600 block of S. Broadway Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle pulled alongside and the driver allegedly pointed a gun at them, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Photos: Suspect, Car Sought After Landover Road Rage Killing

New images from police show a man suspected of fatally shooting a tow truck driver in an act of road rage Saturday in Landover, Maryland. Delonte Hicks, of D.C., was the victim. He was 29. Three new images from Maryland State Police show a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata and a man...
LANDOVER, MD
CBS New York

New video: Search on for gunman behind deadly road rage shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the person and vehicle police are looking for in a fatal road rage incident in Brooklyn. Police said the victim got into some kind of collision and dispute with another driver. He tried to run, but was gunned down. The new video shows two cars pull up to a traffic light around 4:30 a.m. March 13 after getting into a minor fender bender a block away near Tapscott and Blake avenues in Brownsville. Both drivers can be seen getting out of their cars. Police said the suspect flashed a gun and chased 30-year-old Jose Flores out of...
BROOKLYN, NY
actionnews5.com

229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 54-year-old woman is facing drug charges after police found a vehicle unattended with hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside. According to Memphis Police Department, Catherine Mardesich left a Chevrolet Suburban on the I-55 bridge in a lane of traffic Sunday due to the vehicle being out of gas. Officers responded to the area after reports that someone struck the vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN

