Caught on cam: Video shows car chase a pedestrian in road rage incident

NEW YORK -- New video shows the person and vehicle police are looking for in a fatal road rage incident in Brooklyn. Police said the victim got into some kind of collision and dispute with another driver. He tried to run, but was gunned down. The new video shows two cars pull up to a traffic light around 4:30 a.m. March 13 after getting into a minor fender bender a block away near Tapscott and Blake avenues in Brownsville. Both drivers can be seen getting out of their cars. Police said the suspect flashed a gun and chased 30-year-old Jose Flores out of...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO