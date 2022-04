“Really exuberant, zigzagging American cooking” — that’s how former Eater critic Bill Addison described Burnside’s Canard back in 2018, when he named it one of the country’s best new restaurants. Since it opened its doors, Canard has been a sensation, with its soft serve sundaes and foie gras dumplings. Like Eater, Thrillist called it one of the best new restaurants of 2018. It nabbed the top slot on the Oregonian’s best restaurants list — the full, city-wide list, not just the best new restaurants. Portland Monthly critic Karen Brooks said she could “eat (t)here every day.”

