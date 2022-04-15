ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man pleads guilty in torching of Providence police cruiser

Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE (AP) — A Rhode Island man who according to authorities helped burn a Providence police cruiser during a night of vandalism in the summer of 2020 has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit arson. In exchange...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0


Coeur d'Alene Press

Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

COEUR d’ALENE — A man admitted to causing a deadly crash while drunk last year. Michael L. Holiman, 56, of Harrison, pleaded guilty last Thursday to vehicular manslaughter, a felony. The charge stems from October 2021, when law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of...
HARRISON, ID
WWEEK

Murmurs: Indiana Man to Plead Guilty to Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Portland Police

INDIANA MAN TO PLEAD GUILTY TO THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS AT PORTLAND POLICE: A 25-year-old Indiana man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails toward Portland police in the fall of 2020 is slated to plead guilty to charges in state and federal court next week, court records show. Malik Muhammad faces 28 counts in Multnomah County, including attempted aggravated murder and unlawful manufacture and possession of a destructive device, as well as six counts in federal court of civil disorder, using an explosive to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a destructive device. He is accused of handing out baseball bats—purchased at the McMinnville Goodwill—to protesters during multiple demonstrations. In a November 2021 court filing in Multnomah County Circuit Court, his attorney wrote: “Mr. Muhammad is a valued member of his community and an involved father. He is a military veteran with an honorable discharge in 2018.” Federal prosecutors allege that a search of Muhammad’s “travel trailer” in October 2020 yielded multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle. When detectives contacted the rifle’s owner, who lives in Indianapolis, he allegedly told them that Muhammad was “a communist revolutionary who was attempting to gather people with firearms to engage in acts of violence.”
PORTLAND, OR
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Westerly Sun

Police Logs: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Dwight Kenyon, 48, of 40 Pound Road, was charged on April 8 with domestic - simple assault/battery; and domestic disorderly conduct. Edward McKernan, 20, of 196 Bradford Road, was charged Saturday with two counts of possession of 10 grams or less of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, or V drug.
WESTERLY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Providence Place#Island Man#Ap
KIMT

Man pleads not guilty to Rochester burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a pair of burglaries in Rochester is pleading not guilty. Dmitriy Tur, 31 of Corcoran, was arrested on October 28, 2021, and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary. Rochester police say Tur broke into an unlocked car in the 400 block...
ROCHESTER, MN
UPMATTERS

Video: Michgan man sets police cruiser on fire

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Video shows a man dousing a Hastings police cruiser with gasoline and then setting it ablaze. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday outside Hastings City Hall, where the cruiser was parked. The video released by police Tuesday shows a man walk up to the cruiser...
HASTINGS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Westerly Sun

Springfield Police: Man dies following late-night shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man is dead following a late-night shooting Friday in Massachusetts. According to a spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, officers found the victim at a residence in downtown Springfield following a call about a shooting. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Westerly Sun

Suspect in slaying of brothers held without bail

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting two brothers outside a Massachusetts bar in December after one of the victims knocked on the business's window was held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday. Christopher Burns, 37, was arraigned on charges including two counts of murder in...
WORCESTER, MA

