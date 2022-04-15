Don’t want to cook for Easter? Preorder a meal at Cotton Patch and heat it up at home

DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter Weekend is upon us and if you don’t like cooking and don’t want to have lunch in a packed restaurant, Cotton Patch Cafe has the deal for you.

Cotton Patch has new Easter Feast Heat & Serve Meals. All you have to do is go to cottonpatch.com and preorder your meal by today. After you preorder you can pick up your meal and heat it up at home.

You can also purchase the meal in-store, but it must be purchased by April 15, today.

Menu items include:

Ultimate Holiday Spread $130 – Easter Holiday Ham, Pan Size Dressing, Gravy, choice of 3 Quart Size Fixin’s and choice of Hummingbird Cake or Peach Cobbler. Serving 8-10.

Easter Holiday Ham, Pan Size Dressing, Gravy, choice of 3 Quart Size Fixin’s and choice of Hummingbird Cake or Peach Cobbler. Serving 8-10. Classic Holiday Spread $90 – Easter Holiday Ham, plus Pan Size Dressing and Gravy. Serving 8-10.

Easter Holiday Ham, plus Pan Size Dressing and Gravy. Serving 8-10. Festive Fixin’s Feast $35 – Dressing, Gravy and choice of 3 Fixin’s. Choice of Quart Size or Pan Size Fixin’s. Serving sizes vary.

Dressing, Gravy and choice of 3 Fixin’s. Choice of Quart Size or Pan Size Fixin’s. Serving sizes vary. Holiday Trimmings & Trappings is our à la carte option. Guests can pick and choose from all of our Cotton Patch favorites: Easter Holiday Ham, Fixin’s, Gallon Drinks and Whole Desserts.

