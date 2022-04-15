ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday marks 50 years since first-ever Rangers game in Arlington

By Tyler Manning
ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Friday marks a major milestone for baseball in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers played its first-ever Major League Baseball game 50 years ago against the California Angels on April 15, 1972.

Despite being a loss of 1-0, the next day, the Rangers made a comeback and won against the Angels 5-1, marking the team’s first victory.

The games were played at Turnpike Stadium just seven months after the American League approved the decision to move the Washington Senators to Arlington on Sept. 21, 1971.

