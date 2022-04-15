Study: Texas has 10th worst unemployment recovery rate in country

DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released a new study looking at which states have the best unemployment rank recoveries and it looks like Texas is stalling behind most of the country.

According to the study, out of all 50 states and Washington D.C. Texas has ranked as the state with the 10th worst unemployment rate recovery.

Here are more findings regarding Texas from the study:

29.88% Change in Unemployment (March 2022 vs March 2019): 634,819 unemployed people in March 2022 vs 488,791 in March 2019; 5th worst recovery in the U.S.

32.05% Change in Unemployment (March 2022 vs January 2020): 634,819 unemployed people in March 2022 vs 480,724 in January 2020; 5th worst recovery in the U.S.

-9.65% Change in Unemployment (March 2022 vs March 2020): 634,819 unemployed people in March 2022 vs 702,643 in March 2020; 23rd best recovery in the U.S.

-29.80% Change in Unemployment (March 2022 vs March 2021): 634,819 unemployed people in March 2022 vs 904,255 in March 2021; 20th worst recovery in the U.S.

-15.73% Change in Not Seasonally Adjusted Continued Claims (March 2022 vs March 2019): 99,428 continued claims in March 2022 vs 117,994 in March 2019; 13th worst recovery in the U.S.

4.4% Unemployment Rate (March 2022): 13th highest unemployment rate in the U.S.

Unemployment Rate (March 2022)

Rank State Unemployment Rate in March 2020 1 Nebraska 2.0% 2 Indiana 2.2% 3 Montana 2.3% 4 Utah 2.0% 5 Kansas 2.5% 6 Minnesota 2.5% 7 New Hampshire 2.5% 8 Oklahoma 2.7% 9 Arizona 3.3% 10 Alabama 2.9%

For the full report, visit WalletHub .

