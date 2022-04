Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO