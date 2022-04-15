How television gets Florida wrong

AMERICAN Idol is back tonight -- but fans are still reeling at the bombshell exit of one star last week. During the Hawaii performances last week, Ryan Seacrest broke the news Kenedi Anderson had shockingly withdrawn from American Idol. He said Kenedi left the show due to “personal reasons," and...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida federal judge on Monday struck down a requirement that travelers wear masks in airports and on planes, trains and buses, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority as it tried to prevent the spread of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who is based in Tampa, issued a 59-page decision that sided with the Health Freedom Defense Fund and two individual plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed last year.
