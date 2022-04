(Deputy John Anderson/Richland County Sheriff’s Department via AP)(John Anderson / Associated Press) On March 19, 2022 Irvin D. Moorer-Charley, 34, of Columbia was shot and killed in a police shooting where Officer Zachary Hentz used what appears to be the proper use of force as explained by Sheriff Lott. Under South Carolina Code of Laws SECTION 16-11-450 Officer Hentz fearing for his life has Immunity from criminal prosecution and civil actions while serving and protecting the community. The incident took place when officers were responding to a domestic call on Heyward Brockington Road before 6 p.m. Officers received a complaint that Moorer-Charley had been violent toward several relatives. Officers tried to deescalate the situation, but as shown on the body cam video Moorer-Charley advanced toward Officer Hentz with a sharp wooden object while ignoring four verbal commands to stop. Deputies attempted to deployed a less-lethal taser on Moorer-Charley without success. After Moorer-Charley was shot deputies rendered CPR on him until EMS arrived. No deputies were reported injured.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 27 DAYS AGO