Providence, RI

Man pleads guilty in torching of Providence police cruiser

Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who according to authorities helped burn a Providence police cruiser during a night of vandalism in the summer of 2020 has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit arson. In exchange...

WWEEK

Murmurs: Indiana Man to Plead Guilty to Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Portland Police

INDIANA MAN TO PLEAD GUILTY TO THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS AT PORTLAND POLICE: A 25-year-old Indiana man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails toward Portland police in the fall of 2020 is slated to plead guilty to charges in state and federal court next week, court records show. Malik Muhammad faces 28 counts in Multnomah County, including attempted aggravated murder and unlawful manufacture and possession of a destructive device, as well as six counts in federal court of civil disorder, using an explosive to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a destructive device. He is accused of handing out baseball bats—purchased at the McMinnville Goodwill—to protesters during multiple demonstrations. In a November 2021 court filing in Multnomah County Circuit Court, his attorney wrote: “Mr. Muhammad is a valued member of his community and an involved father. He is a military veteran with an honorable discharge in 2018.” Federal prosecutors allege that a search of Muhammad’s “travel trailer” in October 2020 yielded multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle. When detectives contacted the rifle’s owner, who lives in Indianapolis, he allegedly told them that Muhammad was “a communist revolutionary who was attempting to gather people with firearms to engage in acts of violence.”
PORTLAND, OR
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KIMT

Man pleads not guilty to Rochester burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a pair of burglaries in Rochester is pleading not guilty. Dmitriy Tur, 31 of Corcoran, was arrested on October 28, 2021, and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary. Rochester police say Tur broke into an unlocked car in the 400 block...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Partially Identify Detectives Who Shot Driver Of Car That Allegedly Rammed Police Vehicle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police on Monday released the last names of the four detectives who shot the driver who allegedly rammed a police vehicle last week while a special unit was arresting two people. All four detectives, who are part of the Criminal Apprehension Support Team and were making the arrests in connection with a 2021 homicide, have at least 15 years of service with the department. They’ve been identified as: Det. G. Depew, 16 years of service Det. R. Johnson, 33 years of service Det. B. Lange, 15 years of service Det. J. Trenary, 15 years of service Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Joy...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
1390 Granite City Sports

(WATCH) Video Shows Minnesota Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman

In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN

