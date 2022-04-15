ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fugitive wanted in wife’s murder caught in Massachusetts 27 years after fleeing Colombia

By Jessica Schladebeck
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fugitive wanted in the 1993 murder of his wife in Colombia was arrested after authorities found him living a new life in Massachusetts. William Hernando Usma Acosta had been living in the Boston suburb of Belmont under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon ever since he sneaked into the United States...

