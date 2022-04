I think I speak for everybody when I say it is definitely time for us to get another event center here in Killeen, Texas. When I say event center, I’m not talking about something where vendors can come in and showcase their items. I’m talking about somewhere we can go to have the perfect date night or family fun night. I cannot be the only person that is sick and tired of driving back and forth to Austin just to play mini-golf.

