MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill American Legion Post 555 hosted it’s first “Jim Lane” Memorial Golf Tournament this week at the Olde Sycamore Golf Planation. The tournament was formed by Steve Baucom and Bryan Bunn, both natives of Mint Hill who have been involved in American Legion baseball in our area for decades. The event was to celebrate the life of Jim Lane, who dedicated many hours to fundraising and supporting the program serving many young athletes in our area.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO