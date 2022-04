I believe that it was Earl Nightingale who said, “Learn to enjoy every minute of your life. Be happy now. Don’t wait for something outside of yourself to make you happy in the future. Think how really precious is the time you have to spend, whether it’s at work or with your family. Every minute should be enjoyed and savored.” Time? Where has it gone? It seems like only last year that we were coloring Easter eggs with our children, exploring what goodies were in their Easter basket, and then heading off to church suited up in our Easter best.

