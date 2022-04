Vinyl is back in a big way, so why relegate your records to a shelf in your home when you can play them anywhere? The Victrola Revolution Go is a portable turntable and Bluetooth speaker combo that exists for this very purpose. It plays your LPs through its built-in speaker, streams them to other Bluetooth devices, and works pretty well on its own as a wireless speaker for streaming audio. We also dig its retro flair. Of course, it doesn't churn out the kind of power, bass, or clarity you expect from a dedicated $200 Bluetooth speaker, but that’s not its main purpose. Audiophiles should stick with a dedicated outdoor speaker such as the JBL Charge 5 ($179.95) for digital audio, and a high-end turntable for 180-gram gems. But if you can appreciate the Revolution Go for what it is—a battery-powered record player with Bluetooth capabilities—it's sure to delight.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO