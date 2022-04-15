How television gets Florida wrong

AMERICAN Idol is back tonight -- but fans are still reeling at the bombshell exit of one star last week. During the Hawaii performances last week, Ryan Seacrest broke the news Kenedi Anderson had shockingly withdrawn from American Idol. He said Kenedi left the show due to “personal reasons," and...
A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Infowars has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website’s founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The bankruptcy filing Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances. The filing came a week […]
Comments / 0