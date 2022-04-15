ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutler, OH

Obituary: Sayres, James Dale

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - James Dale Sayres, 69, of Cutler,...

www.wtap.com

WTAP

Obituary: McFarland, Timothy Wayne

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Timothy Wayne McFarland, 64, of Parkersburg, WV passed away April 10, 2022 at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Corp, Lillian Isabelle (Dickerson)

CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Lillian Isabelle (Dickerson) Corp, 85 of Culter, Ohio died at her residence on April 13, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on October 7, 1936 and was daughter of the late John and Dorothy Dickerson. She had worked for several years for the Washington County...
CUTLER, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Williams, Shirley M.

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Shirley M. Williams, 81, of Brownsville Road, New Matamoras, changed her address to be with the Lord on April 12, 2022. She was born on August 13, 1940 in Monroe County, to Reuben Dewey and Lettie Marie (Jones) Erb. She was employed at Lafayette Hotel, Marietta Laundry, Green Tab, Marietta AM, Frontier Local and a caregiver to many. She was a Baptist by faith and attended Parr Hill Community Church. She loved canning, cooking, family dinners, yard work and flowers. She loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
MATAMORAS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Grahame, Janet Irene Benson

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Janet Irene Benson Grahame, 80, of Newport, OH, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:11 pm at her home. She was born March 16, 1942, in Newport to Charles and Gertrude Matheny Benson who preceded her in death. She married the love of her...
NEWPORT, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Lane, Phyllis

CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Phyllis Lane, 94 of Cutler, Ohio died on April 13, 2022 at the residence of her daughter. She was born in Point Pleasant, West Virginia on March 10, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Ellen Luckwell Riffle. She had work for the Western Reserve as a telephone operator and various jobs through her life. She was an artist and did several arts and crafts.
CUTLER, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Rollins, Betty Marie (Augustine)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Marie (Augustine) Rollins, 94, was born on July 30, 1927, to Russell A. Augustine and Helen Fries Augustine. Betty was a graduate of Parkersburg High School’s Class of 1945. She went on to attend Mountain State Business College and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Eastern Stars. She attended Stout United Methodist Church for several decades with her family and lifelong friends. In her early career, she worked at Dils Department Store, Smith shoe store and was a bookkeeper. She later worked at Coca Cola, Armco Steel and retired from J&M Development Co.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Mercer, Janet Helen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Janet Helen Mercer, 91, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was a medical secretary for almost 70 years, and enjoyed farming, gardening, and puzzles. She was a member of Red Hill United Methodist Church and Parkersburg Obedience Training Club. She was an award-winning quilter and dog trainer.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Roberts, Bella Nicole

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bella Nicole Roberts, infant daughter of Sierra N. Roberts, passed away after from premature birth complications April 9, 2022. Along with her mother, she is survived by her infant twin sister Stella Roberts; grandparents Bryan and Melissa Roberts; great grandparents Ralph and Phyllis Morris and Jim Williard; uncle Jacob Roberts (Ashley); aunts Lindsey Roberts and Jennifer Miller; great-uncle Buzz Kieffer; and cousins Faber, Liam, Brody, Layla, Trevor, Evan, Jase, and Jaxon.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Schmidt, Jerry E.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerry E. Schmidt went home to be with Jesus, April 12, 2022. He was born February 11, 1965 to parents Everett E. Schmidt and Wanda Dudley Schmidt who have gone on before him. Jerry is survived by his wife, Heather Carpenter Schmidt, sons, Andrew and Noah,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hupp, Catherine M.

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Catherine M. Hupp, 83, of Elizabeth, West Virginia, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grantsville on November 30, 1938, to the late Hazel Wilmoth and Willie Paul Riddle. Catherine worked as a Secretary...
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Plant, Robert Gray

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Gray Plant, 92, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on March 31, 2022, at WV Caring Hospice Center, Elkins, WV. He was born December 17, 1929, in Calhoun County, WV, a son of the late Rosco and Georgia Kelley Plant. He was retired from Calhoun County...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hutson, Darlene

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Darlene Hutson, 62, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday April 8, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Elza and Francis (Lowther) Freeland. She was a homemaker and member of In Time Harvest Full Gospel. She is survived...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cawley, Rose Marie

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Rose Marie Cawley, 94, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Bennington Glen Nursing Home in Marengo, Ohio. She was born on May 21, 1927 to Thomas and Gertrude Quinn. She is survived by four children, Kevin Cawley, Rosanne Ray, Sheila Cawley...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Burke, Thomas Christopher

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas Christopher Burke passed away on April 15th, at the age of 46, after a long battle with ongoing illness. Thomas was married to the love of his life, Penny, whom he had known for more than 30 years. He had a lust for life and loved to make others laugh. He was an avid fisherman and Baltimore Ravens Football fan.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Barrick, Pamela Anne

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pamela Anne Barrick, 68, formerly of Ashland, VA, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. Pam was born February 7, 1954, in Charleston, South Carolina. She grew up in New Martinsville, WV, and was a graduate of Magnolia High School class of 1972. Pam was a retired paralegal in the Office of the Hanover County Attorney in Hanover Virginia. She was a Christian by faith.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Schwendeman, Penny Rae Browning

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Penny Rae Browning Schwendeman, 68, of Waterford, Ohio, died suddenly on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Almogordo, New Mexico. She was born on June 21, 1953 in Marietta, Ohio, daughter of Sidney A. “Zip” Browning and Francis E. Harr Browning.
WATERFORD, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Leep, Rebecca Sue

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rebecca Sue Leep, 71, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away April 9, 2022 at her home, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Berry, Victor Thomas

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Victor Thomas Berry, 92, of Marietta, OH passed away April 13, 2022 with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Reynolds, Shirley W. “Squirrel”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mr. Shirley W. “Squirrel” Reynolds, 96 of Parkersburg passed away on April 14, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. On that day, heaven gained a precious soul. He was born on December 11, 1925 to the late Thomas G. Reynolds Jr. and Laura O. (Carter) Reynolds.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Strum, Ruth Ann (White)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruth Ann (White) Sturm, 75, of Parkersburg, WV passed away April 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 6, 1947 in Parkersburg, the eldest daughter of the late Charles Ralph White and Garnet Genevia Dillinger. Ruth was the former manager of the cafeteria at...
PARKERSBURG, WV

