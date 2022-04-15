Obituary: Sayres, James Dale

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Marie (Augustine) Rollins, 94, was born on July 30, 1927, to Russell A. Augustine and Helen Fries Augustine. Betty was a graduate of Parkersburg High School’s Class of 1945. She went on to attend Mountain State Business College and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Eastern Stars. She attended Stout United Methodist Church for several decades with her family and lifelong friends. In her early career, she worked at Dils Department Store, Smith shoe store and was a bookkeeper. She later worked at Coca Cola, Armco Steel and retired from J&M Development Co.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO