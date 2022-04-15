Obituary: Sayres, James Dale

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Shirley M. Williams, 81, of Brownsville Road, New Matamoras, changed her address to be with the Lord on April 12, 2022. She was born on August 13, 1940 in Monroe County, to Reuben Dewey and Lettie Marie (Jones) Erb. She was employed at Lafayette Hotel, Marietta Laundry, Green Tab, Marietta AM, Frontier Local and a caregiver to many. She was a Baptist by faith and attended Parr Hill Community Church. She loved canning, cooking, family dinners, yard work and flowers. She loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
