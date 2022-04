When Northwestern faced Johns Hopkins on Saturday in a Senior Day battle, graduate attacker Lauren Gilbert fittingly stole the show. Gilbert was seemingly everywhere: cutting through the eight-meter arc at lightning speed to help the Wildcats jump to an early 2-0 lead; spinning and dodging past her defender to give NU a 7-6 lead at halftime; sneaking past the crease and diving to the ground to put the Wildcats up 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO