If you want to go have a delicious meal and enjoy some great wine, I got to tell you Pignetti's in Temple, Texas is where it's at!. I have been going to Pignett's in Temple for the past 5 years for numerous purposes: staff outings, family dinners, lunch (I honestly go there at least twice a week), and most of all for date night.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO