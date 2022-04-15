ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

McKimm Transit Is Hiring

By Randy
kduz.com
 1 day ago

McKimm Transit of Hutchinson, Minnesota, is hiring full-time local semi drivers. The...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa Transit Agency Celebrates Transit Driver Appreciation Day

(Atlantic) Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) celebrated Transit Driver Appreciation Day on Friday, March 18. The unofficial holiday, observed each year on March 18, recognizes the men and women who ensure safe travel for millions of Americans. This year’s celebration comes on the heels of the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been especially stressful for essential workers due to the increased risk they encounter on the job and their roles enforcing state, federal, and local safety measures to keep their passengers safe.
ATLANTIC, IA
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
gmauthority.com

Calgary Man Buys 1982 GM Transit Bus, Restores It To Former Glory

A car enthusiast in Calgary, Canada spent his pandemic downtime restoring a GM New Look bus and is now the proud owner of a widely celebrated piece of North American transit history. The owner of the bus, Nick Blonski, is a pilot that suddenly had a lot of free time...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy