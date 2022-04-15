McKimm Transit Is Hiring

(Atlantic) Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) celebrated Transit Driver Appreciation Day on Friday, March 18. The unofficial holiday, observed each year on March 18, recognizes the men and women who ensure safe travel for millions of Americans. This year’s celebration comes on the heels of the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been especially stressful for essential workers due to the increased risk they encounter on the job and their roles enforcing state, federal, and local safety measures to keep their passengers safe.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 28 DAYS AGO