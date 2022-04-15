ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, KS

Randolph man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after fatal car crash last July

By Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago

Riley County police on Thursday arrested an 81-year-old Randolph man for second-degree murder in connection with a July 2021 car crash.

Russell William Peterson, 81, of Randolph, drove a semi in a crash that killed Adam Lee Samuelson, 38.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Peterson was driving a semi east on Green Randolph Road at 8:30 a.m. July 25, 2021. Samuelson was driving north on U.S. Highway 77. The Highway Patrol said Peterson failed to stop at the stop sign and hit Samuelson on the driver’s side of his 2006 Acura. They came to rest in the ditch northeast of the intersection.

Responders took Samuelson to Stormont Vail, where he later died.

Police arrested Peterson at 9 a.m. Thursday on a Riley County District Court warrant. He was released from Riley County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

His first appearance is at 1 p.m. April 27 with Judge John Bosch.

