How to watch, stream, and listen to the Ohio State Spring Game

Ah… flowers are blooming, birds are singing, the grass is green, and the sounds of football pads colliding can be heard in the distance along the banks of the Olentangy. It can only mean one thing. Time for the Ohio State Spring Game!

The Buckeyes will take the field after offseason workouts and will give fans a glimpse of the future. Teams will be split into Scarlet and Gray squads in what is ultimately an intrasquad scrimmage. However, head coach Ryan Day did tell us that there will be live tackling for the first time in his tenure.

It’s time to see what the future may hold and start dreaming of what may be as we head into a new football season! Here’s how you can find the game and take in some Buckeye football on Saturday.