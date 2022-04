Even though his show is on a Thursday, you'll still be saying that's what you love about Sunday. Craig Morgan is an artist with a very relatable past. He has humble beginnings working as a security guard at Walmart, but that didn't stop him from achieving stardom. Morgan also spent some time with the United States Armed Forces as well. Fast forward nearly a decade and he was on his way in the Country Music world.

