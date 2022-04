Telfar took to Instagram to unveil — or censor, rather — its latest assortment of the highly acclaimed Shopping Bag. Made in collaboration with a brand not yet revealed, Telfar says the bags are “so hot we can’t even show them to you.” Should you choose to believe Telfar, you can pre-order the bag without even seeing it. The Shopping Bags won’t be shown until their general release, and once that happens you may not have enough time to purchase one.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 25 DAYS AGO