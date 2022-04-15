ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Marinette Woman Sentenced for Abusing Stepson

By Casey Nelson
94.3 Jack FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Marinette woman has been sentenced to prison for abusing her stepson. Aleasha Thiry, 30, was convicted of being party to the crime...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Oshkosh woman sentenced to prison in murder-for-hire plot

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh woman has been sentenced to prison for a murder-for-hire plot. On April 14, Melissa A. Smith, 39, was ordered to serve seven years and six months in state prison. She received credit for 254 days served. In January, Smith pleaded no contest to...
OSHKOSH, WI
YourCentralValley.com

DA: convicted domestic abuser sentenced in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was convicted for domestic abuse, and sentenced to a suspended prison sentence, and four years probation plus use of an electronic monitor according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Monday a Tulare County Court sentenced Dylan Snow to five years suspended state prison, with four years probation, […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman who murdered toddler sentenced to 26 years

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The stepmother of a Stockton toddler who was murdered almost five years ago has been sentenced to 26 years in prison. The child’s mother told FOX40 Monday their family will never be the same. Tears, anger and profound sadness filled the courtroom as family members read victim impact statements calling Chalsey […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marinette, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
FOX LAKE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Wi#Wtaq
WIFR

Roscoe man guilty of rape, kidnapping Rockford woman in 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Matthew Harkey, 46, of Roscoe was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, home invasion, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse after a jury trial Thursday. He previously plead not guilty in the crime. On March 13, 2019, Harkey broke into the victim’s house in...
ROCKFORD, IL
BET

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
HOUSTON, TX
WIFR

80-year-old Altoona, Wis. man found dead in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken gave details about the incident in a news conference 4 p.m. Friday. The victim has been identified as an 80-year-old man from Altoona, Wis. Police executed a search warrant of a home in Altoona in regards to the investigation, and as a result several suspects are in custody on unrelated charges, being questioned in the death at this time.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAW

3 dead, 1 injured in Marathon County crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are dead in a two-vehicle crash in Marathon County Saturday night, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. In a press release on the department’s Facebook page, deputies said the crash happened eastbound on State Road 29 in the Township of Frankfort around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menomonee Falls resident was killed in a crash in Waupaca County last week. The victim was identified as Lee Worby. The crash happened April 5 at about 1:33 a.m. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and County Highway A.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Man killed in Portage County rollover crash

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old man died in a rollover crash Friday night. Deputies were called to State Highway 66 and Rustic Drive just before 7:45 p.m. on Friday. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a “severely damaged Dodge truck” on its roof in the ditch.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating a crash in which a driver suffered life-threatening injuries. At 8:35 a.m., police were called to the scene on Bowen Street near Windward Court. Police say a driver traveling south on Bowen Street crossed the centerline and hit a northbound vehicle. The...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy