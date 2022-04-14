ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

That Which Survives: Jim Page’s The Time is Now

By Omar Willey
seattlestar.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not an optimist. In Vaclav Havel’s sense of the word, I am “hopeful.” Believing that things will work out optimally is difficult to accept. I tend to say “Yes” to life, and affirm that it all makes sense as it is, and that things are open to change. I even...

www.seattlestar.net

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Chris Bailey, Australian rock legend and the Saints frontman, dies aged 65

One of Australia's most influential rock bands, the Saints rose to prominence on the back of the punk-rock energy of 1976 hit (I'm Stranded) Chris Bailey, the co-founder and frontman of Australian rock stalwarts the Saints, has died, aged 65. His death was announced by his bandmates on social media.
MUSIC
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
NME

‘Because Of You’ musician Keith Martin has died, aged 55

Keith Martin, the US musician, songwriter and producer best known for his tracks ‘Love Of My Life’ and ‘Because Of You’, has died at the age of 55. Martin was found dead in his apartment in Quezon City in the Philippines on Friday (March 25), according to the local publication The Philippine Star.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pink Floyd Return Is ‘One-off’ Says David Gilmour

David Gilmour confirmed that Pink Floyd’s recent return to action was a “one-off” event and doesn’t mean there will be more new activity to follow. This week, the band released the single “Hey, Hey, Rise Up” as an act of support for Ukraine against the current Russian invasion. Based on a folk song and including vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk, it’s the first new Floyd music since 1994 and comes after they wound down following the release of archive-based album, The Endless River, in 2014.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blind Willie Mctell
Person
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Billie Holiday
loudersound.com

Gene Simmons: "I stand by my words, rock is dead and the fans killed it."

Its been almost 8 years since Gene Simmons first declared to the world that rock is dead, but even as rock albums catapult up the charts, streaming figures hit the billions and new acts make the leap up to arenas around the world, the Kiss bassist isn't backing down. Speaking...
MUSIC
WWEEK

What to Listen To This Week

During the hiatus of legendary British band Slowdive, a few of its members recorded 1995′s Ask Me Tomorrow, an album of stately, road trip-friendly songs as Mojave 3 that treat country music as a form of shoegaze. Their reserved, European distance from their American influences defines their approach—just as Led Zeppelin treated the blues as a sound rather than the genre, Mojave 3 zeroes in on the way steel guitar, ethereal vocals and ungodly amounts of reverb can evoke wide-open landscapes and late-night melancholy.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#That Which Survives#Boeing
The Guardian

The 25 best Silverchair songs – sorted

Ahead of a new Daniel Johns solo album, we celebrate one of Australia’s most successful bands – retired, remarkably, when they were all just 27. Silverchair are arguably one of the most successful Australian bands of all time. With five albums spanning 12 years, all of which crashed into the charts at No 1, 8m international sales and 21 Aria wins, they certainly have the statistics to compete. Musically, each album represented a vast sonic leap from the last – testament to frontman Daniel Johns’ exploratory nature, the band’s musical dexterity, and the whims and fads of youth; when Silverchair retired, they were all only 27. With the release of Johns’ upcoming solo album, FutureNever, this week we’re celebrating the depth and variation of Silverchair’s catalogue with this definitive list. No further arguments:
MUSIC
loudersound.com

UK proggers Solstice tease pre-orders for their seventh album

Solstice are working on their seventh studio album, which they describe as "next level" and they need your help to fund it. The UK proggers' last album, Sia, was released in late 2020 and showcased the work of new vocalist Jess Holland who will play an even bigger role on their upcoming album.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
loudersound.com

Mother Of Millions release new video for No Light, No Light

Greek prog metal quartet Mother Of Millionshave premiered their brand new video for No Light, No Light, a cover of the Florence And The Machine song, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming EP Orbit, which will be released through Vicisolum Productions on May 6. "Orbit...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Explore Mike Campbell's incredible vintage guitar 'carousel' in new episode of Gibson TV's The Collection

The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Fleetwood Mac guitar legend tells the story of his '59 'Burst Les Paul, the '62 SG Junior he played on Runnin’ Down a Dream and more. Though Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Fleetwood Mac electric guitar legend Mike Campbell slightly thinned his enviable guitar collection with a Reverb.com sale last summer, his stash of vintage six-strings is still world-class.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy