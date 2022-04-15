ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Lake, MT

Authorities search Swan Lake for missing kayakers

By SCOT HEISEL
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Authorities are searching Swan Lake for two people after Lake County 911 received a report Thursday afternoon of two kayakers struggling in the water about 1,000 feet from shore during high winds.

The report of two capsized kayaks came in just past 4 p.m. Thursday. The caller reported seeing the kayakers attempt to swim to shore before going under water.

Two Bear Air, Swan/Mission and Lake County Search and Rescue conducted search efforts until dark Thursday, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a press release. He said search efforts resumed Friday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware Gazette

Search ongoing at Delaware Lake for boater

Authorities were still searching Friday for a man who went missing after falling off a boat at Delaware State Park Thursday. Stephanie O’Grady, a media & outreach specialist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, reported Friday afternoon that ODNR was still searching for a missing boater on Delaware Lake.
DELAWARE, OH
Daily Inter Lake

Searchers recover body of teen missing after kayak accident

SWAN LAKE (AP) — Search teams have recovered the body of one of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in Swan Lake in northwestern Montana last week, Lake County official said Monday. The body of a female was recovered in 86 feet (26 meters) of water just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Don Bell said. Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue have been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds. They tried to swim to shore, but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported. The search for the missing male was to resume Monday morning, Bell said. The names of the teens haven’t been released. The water temperature in Swan Lake is about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), the sheriff said.
SWAN LAKE, MT
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
KSLTV

Police searching for missing Navajo woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Shiprock District of the Navajo Nation. Thomasina Stevenson-Yellowman was last seen in Burnham, New Mexico, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Navajo Police Department. “She was last seen walking east bound on Navajo Route...
FARMINGTON, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Lake County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Swan Lake, MT
County
Lake County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Lake County, MT
Accidents
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Authorities Searching For Mother and 3-Year-Old Son Reported Missing From Louisiana

Cain Watson and Shrita WatsonThe Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office- Facebook. A mother and her 3-year-old son have been missing from Louisiana since 2020 with no notable news coverage. Missing persons cases are highlighted in our news daily. Especially those cases that involve young children. The disappearances of Shrita Lee Chantel Watson and her 3-year-old son, Cain Watson have failed to gain that media attention.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who disappeared

YORK, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Liberty Brown-Ervin, 16, was last seen at her home in York on Friday. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, her mother found two letters from her and investigators believe she could possibly be in the Charleston area.
YORK, SC
KRON4 News

SFPD searching for missing Excelsior man

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is looking for a missing man. Edwin Alexander Serrano, 28, was reported missing from his home on the 300 block of Edinburgh Street in the city’s Excelsior neighborhood, having been last seen March 17 around 3:40 p.m. Serrano is described as a Latino male, 5-foot-2-inches tall, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayakers#Rescue Team#Accident#Bear Air
KRQE News 13

BCSO searching for missing man

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man who got lost in the east mountains and has not been seen in two days. Jacob Bushey was last seen at the Cedro Peak Campground in Tijeras, with his Yamaha motorcycle. He called his family around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon to […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
WAFB

ASPO searching for missing teen

ASSUMPTION, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager. Madison Salvador, 16, was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence early morning March 20, according to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A car crashed into a tree in Atlantic County resulting in a fatality, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. crash on Monday, April 18 in Hamilton, initial reports said. The crash occurred at East Black Horse Pike and Gale Avenue. CHECK BACK FOR...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd In Recent Lanham Shooting: Police

A 19-year-old man from Lanham has died in a shooting last week, authorities said. Carlos Murillo-Guevara was killed in the 6000 block of Seabrook Road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, April 15, Prince George's County Police said. Police are now offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with...
LANHAM, MD
Daily Inter Lake

Man shot by deputies in 2021 sentenced in Lincoln County to five years behind bars

The man shot by a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy during an early 2021 domestic call was sentenced Monday to five years in state prison, minus time already served. Tristan Kirk Assance, 33, faced a bevy of felony and misdemeanor charges following the Jan. 14, 2021, police-involved shooting at a home along Fallen Bear Lane south of Libby. Assance ultimately signed an Alford plea, formally pleading guilty to one felony charge of assault with a weapon and waiving a jury trial. Seven additional charges were dismissed Monday in district court, per the plea. Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe overall sentenced Assance to 10 years...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
1390 Granite City Sports

(WATCH) Video Shows Minnesota Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman

In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: 'Shifty figure' suspected of casing houses

Someone called the Kalispell Police Department to report a “shifty figure,” wearing a hoodie. The caller alleged the man, who looked to be in his 50s or 60s, appeared to be eyeing or casing houses, was shuffling around and “being a little shifty.” A truck then picked up ol’ shifty and headed in the direction of a grocery store. A county employee told officers staff members were moving into a building where a blonde woman in a blue sweater was sitting by the front sliding doors, which was fine until she reportedly started screaming and banging her head against the wall....
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Law Roundup: Speeding drivers cause consternation

A motorist told the Kalispell Police Department that speeding drivers were getting bad again. The motorist didn’t mention a specific incident, but asked that officers step up their patrols to encourage lead-footed drivers to ease off the gas. A teenager in a red and black sweater tried to get aboard an elementary school bus. The bus driver locked the doors and maneuvered around him, but wanted officers to chat with the individual, who was about the age of a high schooler. Someone found a blue Jeep parked in an alley, which was not the right place to leave a vehicle...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
931
Followers
2K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy