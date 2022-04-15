Authorities search Swan Lake for missing kayakers

Authorities are searching Swan Lake for two people after Lake County 911 received a report Thursday afternoon of two kayakers struggling in the water about 1,000 feet from shore during high winds.

The report of two capsized kayaks came in just past 4 p.m. Thursday. The caller reported seeing the kayakers attempt to swim to shore before going under water.

Two Bear Air, Swan/Mission and Lake County Search and Rescue conducted search efforts until dark Thursday, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a press release. He said search efforts resumed Friday morning.