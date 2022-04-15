ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Resources: Remembering the 97, 33 Years On

By Mari Lewis
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never feel I have the right words for today. The enormity of the tragedy — and the years of pernicious denial on the part of the South Yorkshire Police, governing bodies, and media — makes it hard to find the words. My thoughts, and those of...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

psychologytoday.com

How to Stop Living with Shame

Over-focusing on your shortcomings and "badness" amounts to missing the mark, or “sinning”. Instead of having shame and regret, learn to make decisions and live with the consequences. Learn to do a 2-minute “after-action review” to avoid negative rumination and a shame spiral. Part of being human...
SOCIETY
BBC

Ex-asylum seeker doctor 'shocked' by Rwanda plan

A doctor who fled Afghanistan as a 15-year-old has said he is "shocked", after hearing some asylum seekers will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda under new plans. The government said the £120m scheme would cut people trafficking. Dr Waheed Arian grew up "hiding" from rockets and bombs...
IMMIGRATION
SB Nation

FA Cup Semi-Final Marred By Hillsborough Disrespect

Disrespect for the victims of football tragedies and the clubs involved is a common, yet incredibly sad reality in English football. Opposing fans chanting and singing about the Hillsborough disaster and the Munich air disaster and showing general disrespect for the victims of those tragedies when their clubs play against Liverpool and Manchester United has been happening for decades, and yesterday was a sobering reminder that it doesn’t seem likely to stop anytime soon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea director Eugene Tenenbaum also sanctioned by UK Government

Eugene Tenenbaum, a close associate, advisor, and business partner to Roman Abramovich for many decades, has been added to the UK Government’s list of sanctions today, alongside another Abramovich associate, David Davidovich. Both businessmen have had their assets frozen, which are said to be worth up to £10b.
U.K.
SB Nation

Fan Focus: Plymouth fan Sam is predicting a marginal win for Argyle vs Sunderland!

Matthew Crichton: When Ryan Lowe left to join Preston in December, his assistant Steven Schumacher took over - is it a case of him maintaining things as they were?. Sam Down: Possibly controversial, but I’d say rather than keep things as they are, he’s arguably made things better. The points per game tally under Schumacher is virtually identical to that under Lowe, with both managers coming in at around 1.8 points per game.
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Cancer patients face ‘distressing’ wait for treatment due to missed targets

The Lib Dems said the figures emphasised the need to hire more cancer nurses to deal with the backlog. Thousands of cancer patients in England face “distressing” waiting times due to missed targets after the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Liberal Democrats. The party, sharing research by the...
CANCER
SB Nation

Alisson: “Not Only the Fault of the Goalkeeper”

Alisson had to make a couple of key saves to help Liverpool through to the FA Cup final, but on the whole the squad put in a strong performance. Relative to their Premier League fixture against Manchester City, Liverpool were able to press confidently, and this led to a goal by Sadio Mane.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
SB Nation

On This Day (18 April 2004): Sunderland have to settle for play-offs after defeat to WBA!

It’s often overlooked or at the very least underrated, just how impressive Mick McCarthy’s first full season in charge was. Back in the summer of 2003 we had just come off the back of breaking the record for the lowest points tally in the Premier League (for the first time) having lost the last 15 (for those who remember the old BBC vidiprinter on Grandstand, that’s FIFTEEN) games of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Volunteers to use ambulance cars to transport patients to hospital

Volunteers will transport patients who need extra assistance to hospital to increase ambulance availability for higher-risk patients. The pilot scheme, using ambulance cars, is due to start in London in May. London Ambulance Service said the trained volunteers would be sent to lower category 999 calls where the patient needed...
HEALTH
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: We Beat The Best Team In The World

As cliché as it might sound, Liverpool’s 3-2 FA Cup semifinal win over Manchester City truly was a game of two halves. After Jurgen Klopp’s side stormed out the gates to take a 3-0 lead in the first half, City fought back in the second period, scoring twice to reduce the deficit and nearly complete what would’ve been the most improbable of comebacks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Nature.com

Self-perceived empathic abilities of people with autism towards living beings mostly differs for humans

Being phylogenetically close involves greater empathic perceptions towards other species. To explore this phenomenon, this study investigates the influence of neurocognitive predispositions to empathy on our perceptions of other organisms. Autistic spectrum disorders (ASD) are characterized, among others, by weakened empathic skills. Our online survey involved a group of 202 raters with ASD and a control group of 1100 raters, who had to make choices to assess their empathic perceptions toward an extended photographic sampling of organisms. Results highlight that both groups present overall similar trends in their empathic preferences, with empathy scores significantly decreasing with the phylogenetic distance relatively to humans. However, the empathy score attributed to Homo sapiens in the ASD group represents a striking outlier in the yet very sharp overall correlation between empathy scores and divergence time, scoring our species as low as cold-blooded vertebrates. These results are consistent with previous studies, which emphasized that (1) understanding human beings would be more difficult for people with ASD than decoding "animals" and (2) that Theory of Mind impairment would not represent a global deficit in people with ASD but may relate to the mindreading of specifically human agents.
HEALTH
BBC

The remote village with the key to a dark European chapter

The idiom 'truth of the matter' is often used to introduce an important fact that is not widely known, for example, because it's a secret. In this ambitious series of medium-length and episodic documentaries, we will tell stories that start big conversations and go in-depth, while instilling a vivid intellectual curiosity in the viewers. With a high production value, empowered by thorough, original research, these films tell stories with substance and intrigue, which reach the core of a specific topic.
MOVIES
BBC

Lumo train passengers' panic after emergency stop

Rail passengers have complained of being thrown from their seats and hit by falling luggage after a train came to a sudden stop. The driver of the 08:20 from Newcastle to King's Cross hit the emergency brake near Peterborough, operator Lumo said. Passenger Neuma Domingos said she had a panic...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

