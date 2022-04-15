ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How television gets Florida wrong

The new comedy “Killing It” premiered Thursday on Peacock. Though set...

Florida judge rejects federal transportation mask mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida federal judge on Monday struck down a requirement that travelers wear masks in airports and on planes, trains and buses, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority as it tried to prevent the spread of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who is based in Tampa, issued a 59-page decision that sided with the Health Freedom Defense Fund and two individual plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed last year.
