ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Visalia's building boom: Healthy growth or Fresno 2.0? A community forum

By James Ward, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOWWo_0fAXPd4h00

Spring is sprung, but the trees and flowers aren't the only things busting out. Everywhere in Visalia is evidence of booming growth:

  • New homes are being built in every quadrant of the city.
  • Visalia set a record for new housing permits in 2021.
  • Visalia's industrial park is preparing for as much as 2 million more square feet of warehouse space.
  • Major commercial projects, such as Sequoia Gateway on Caldwell Avenue and Highway 99, and new hotel rooms at Plaza Drive and Highway 198, are taking tangible shape.
  • New building is even taking place downtown on Main Street.

Where does all this growth lead? Will it bring greater prosperity, jobs and revenue to Visalia? Or will it lead to the kind of random sprawl that has afflicted Fresno?

Tulare Voices @210, the monthly forum sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta and First Presbyterian Church, will address the city's growth spurt with a forum, "Visalia's Building Boom: Healthy Growth or Fresno 2.0?" at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at 210, 210 W. Center Avenue, Visalia.

The objective is to examine recent and imminent growth in the city of Visalia, and how it fits into the city's plans for economic development and urban planning in all sectors - residential, commercial and industrial.

What will the current home-building and commercial projects mean for Visalia? Is Visalia headed for an era of more jobs and prosperity or urban sprawl and congestion?

The forum has assembled a distinguished panel of experts in several disciplines to help address those questions:

  • Mike Allen - Tulare County Association of Realtors
  • Greg Collins - Collins & Schoettler Planning Consultants
  • Devon Jones - City of Visalia Economic Development Manager
  • John Lindt (via Zoom) - Sierra2theSea news service
  • Logan Robertson Huecker - Sequoia Riverlands Trust
  • Tricia Stever Blattler - Tulare County Farm Bureau
  • Lisa Walsh - South Valley Industrial Collaborative

Former Times-Delta Community Conversation Editor Paul Hurley will moderate the panel in a guided discussion to determine what to make of Visalia's recent growth spurt.

Come to the forum and be prepared to discuss how the city is developing. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the cafe will be open.

Join in the community conversation with TC Voices@210.

Comments / 1

bbq kmg
3d ago

More disappearing farm land more crime...more traffic..more pollution etc etc...quit building in the valley..ridiculious.

Reply
2
Related
KMPH.com

Homeowners in NW Fresno still waiting to get their community mailbox fixed

A Fox 26 news viewer says his community mailbox in northwest Fresno was vandalized in January and it's still out of service. The mailbox on Teilman Avenue in northwest Fresno has looked the same since January. Christopher Chavez is one of twelve homeowners in the neighborhood rely on the box to get their mail.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visalia, CA
Government
City
Tulare, CA
Local
California Business
Visalia, CA
Business
City
Visalia, CA
Fresno, CA
Government
Fresno, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hurley
FOX40

DoorDash drivers scammed out of thousands in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Three weeks ago, a DoorDash driver was able to recover his earnings from a scam. After the dasher’s story was released, a dozen more came forward saying they were victims too. CBS47 On Your Side contacted DoorDash to attempt to help the drivers who had lost hundreds of dollars worth of […]
FRESNO, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Fresno, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Fresno's culinary scenes are diverse, featuring all sorts of restaurants serving delicious dishes. Choosing from many such restaurants can be challenging, especially when you are unsure which kind of meals they serve. If you are looking for a place to enjoy American foods, don't miss to check the list of the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Planning#Realtors#Visalia Times Delta#Sequoia Gateway#The Visalia Times Delta#First Presbyterian Church
Built in the Bay

Community-led forum for ALCO DA candidates

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Justice Reinvestment Coalition of Alameda County and the Urban Peace Movement, two local nonprofits designed to help with justice reform in the county, are hosting a forum for Alameda County's District Attorney candidates.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for April 7-11

Wayne Herman Handshy, age 12 days, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Wayne was born March 30, 2022. June Eloise Turnquist, age 92, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. June was born Jan. 14, 1930 in Sacramento, Calif. Robert Frederick,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

1K+
Followers
394
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy