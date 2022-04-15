Missing wallaby found after Memphis Zoo floods

HOLT, Ala. (AP) — Three bodies were found inside a submerged vehicle in Alabama on Thursday after floodwaters receded from killer storms that included torrential rain earlier this week, authorities said. Divers and other officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department discovered the sport-utility vehicle in water in the Holt...
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A dog missing after the major Interstate 57 crash in Mississippi County has been found safe. Stephen Burke told us he caught Bailey on his farm property near the crash site using a kennel and some food. She was taken to Animal Health Center in Charleston,...
Comments / 0