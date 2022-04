“Where sin flowed in abundance, grace came in like flood.” Romans 5:20. “I am not what I ought to be, I am not what I want to be, I am not what I hope to be in another world, but still I am not what once I used to be, and by the grace of God I am what I am.” Those words are from John Newton, a slave trader who became one of England’s notable clergy and advocates against slavery. His story is a testament to Easter and the power of transforming grace.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO