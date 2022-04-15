ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nimmo, Canha on IL after Mets coach tests positive

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha have been placed on the injured...

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Idaho8.com

Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York’s third shutout in 10 games this season. Filling in for injured Taijuan Walker, left-hander David Peterson tossed 4 1/3 effective innings that left Mets starters with a 1.07 ERA overall. Trevor Williams got two outs and Chasen Shreve pitched two perfect innings to earn New York’s first win by a reliever this year. Drew Smith and Edwin Díaz worked an inning apiece to finish it.
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho8.com

Manoah wins second straight start, Blue Jays beat A’s 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second straight start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. Manoah allowed two runs and four hits for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL East. Toronto is 18-4 in Manaoh’s 22 career starts. The right-hander, who pitched six shutout innings against the Yankees last week, saw his 10-inning scoreless streak to begin the season snapped when Oakland’s Stephen Vogt hit a solo home run in the fifth. The homer was Vogt’s first.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Arozarena leads Rays past White Sox 9-3 to stop 4-game slide

CHICAGO (AP) — Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits as the Tampa Bay Rays topped the Chicago White Sox 9-3 to stop a four-game slide. Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays, including a double. Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia each drove in two runs. Wander Franco added an RBI double as Tampa Bay pulled away with a four-run eighth inning. Margot, Kiermaier and Yandy Diaz had RBIs in a four-run first when the Rays jumped on shaky Chicago starter Vince Velasquez without hitting the ball hard.
CHICAGO, IL
Sports
Idaho8.com

Suzuki homers to extend hot start, Cubs beat Rockies 6-4

DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit his fourth home run, extending an impressive start to his major league career, and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-4. Willson Contreras also went deep for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal had three hits and Nico Hoerner drove in two runs. Suzuki is batting .400 and has hit safely in eight straight games with an at-bat. The outfielder from Japan has reached base in all nine games to begin his Cubs career. Rowan Wick won in relief and David Robertson earned his third save. Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies. The Cubs roughed up Colorado starter Austin Gomber for five runs — four earned — in 4 1/3 innings.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Orioles score 5 in 8th to beat Yankees 5-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees. Odor played for the Yankees last year and was released following the season. He delivered against his former team. With the bases loaded and two outs, he went to the plate as a pinch-hitter and singled sharply up the middle against Jonathan Loáisiga. Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a two-run double, and Jorge Mateo added an RBI single. The Orioles were 2 for 28 in the series with runners in scoring position before those three hits.
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho8.com

Wacha, Story provide spark in new home, Sox beat Twins 8-1

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox to an 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins. It was the second straight day the Red Sox beat the Twins after losing their home opener. J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and sacrifice fly for Boston. The teams close out the four-game series in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game on Monday morning with a scheduled first pitch of 11:10 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

Red Sox’s Plawecki, 2 staff members test positive for COVID

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki tested positive for COVID-19 along with two staff members, manager Alex Cora said before Boston faced the Twins in its annual Patriots’ Day game. Cora said the 31-year-old Plawecki is vaccinated. He was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list and the team called up catcher Conner Wong from Triple-A Worcester. Cora said he was expected to arrive before a scheduled 11:10 a.m. first pitch. Cora didn’t want to elaborate whom the staff members were, but said it wasn’t any coaches.
BOSTON, MA
Buck Showalter
Idaho8.com

Braves’ Acuña ready to start minor league rehab on Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday as he nears a return from the torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season. Atlanta said prior to a game at San Diego that Acuña would join Gwinnett at Jacksonville for a series beginning Tuesday. The 24-year-old Acuña is a two-time All-Star and was playing like an MVP contender last season before injuring his knee in the outfield at Marlins Park on July 10. He was hitting .283 with 24 homers and a .990 OPS in 82 games at the time of the injury. He was left as a spectator for Atlanta’s World Series title run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Andrew Heaney whiffs 11, Dodgers sweep Reds with 9-1 blowout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-1 victory. Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, while Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings of one-hit ball in a scoreless home debut for the Dodgers. Max Muncy, Will Smith and Chris Taylor had RBI doubles during a seven-run fourth on another dominant day for Los Angeles, which has won six straight. The Dodgers hadn’t swept the Reds in a four-game home series since 1975. Tyler Naquin had an RBI single in the eighth for the Reds, who have lost six in a row.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Greene, Torkelson among touted prospects to debut so far

Hunter Greene has a chance to stand out in this era of triple-digit fastballs and high strikeout totals. The Cincinnati rookie went toe-to-toe with the powerful Dodgers on Saturday night, shutting them out for five innings before Trea Turner finally hit a two-run homer off him in the sixth. In just his second big league start, Greene threw 39 pitches that were 100 mph or faster. That’s the most since pitch tracking began in 2008. Greene is one of a handful of noteworthy newcomers who have debuted in this young season.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Romanchuk, Schar win Boston Marathon wheelchair titles

BOSTON (AP) — A pair of familiar faces made it to top of the winner’s stand in the wheelchair division of the 126th Boston Marathon. American Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men’s wheelchair title, claiming the victory with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds. Fellow American Aaron Pike was second in 1:32:49, followed by Great Britain’s Johnboy Smith in 1:32:55. In the women’s race, Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, crossing the line in 1:41:08. She was followed by American Susannah Scaroni in 1:46:20 and Australian Madison De Rozario in 1:52:48.
SPORTS
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD

