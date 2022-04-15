Fatal shooting ends standoff with domestic violence suspect

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A standoff between Glendale police and an armed domestic violence suspect holed up in a trailer ended with one officer fatally shooting the suspect after he shot and wounded another officer who was deploying a police dog through a window, police said.

Police on Friday identified the suspect killed Thursday as Anthony Hood-Schaffner, 28.

The wounded officer , whose identity was not released, was recovering at home after being treated at a hospital and released Thursday, police said.

According to police, the incident began at an apartment complex when officers responded to a domestic violence call from Hood-Schaffner's girlfriend. Police then chase Hood-Schaffner to a trailer in the back yard of somebody else's residence', police said.