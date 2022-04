The cost of a family’s daily bread increased significantly last month as prices of other staples including milk and cooking oil have also shot up, data shows.The price of bread increased by 2.3% in March, and is now 5.5% more expensive than it was a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said.The price of lamb rose by 1.7% in the month before families sit down for an Easter meal. Lamb that is eaten across the country this weekend will cost around 16% more than last Easter.The data, based on the retail price index, shows the increased cost of some...

