Clippers will be without Paul George for play-in game

LeBron James has missed the playoffs this season, despite a fantastic individual year from him. He has shouldered the scoring load for the Lakers all year, but unfortunately, they were unable to even put themselves in a play-in tournament spot prior to the end of the regular season. Inside The...
Zion Williamson isn’t playing in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, but the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick looks pretty good on the bench. The former Duke Blue Devils star, who’s been sitting out this...
The first year LeBron James and Anthony Davis came together on the Los Angeles Lakers, it was truly a special season. The two superstars melded together perfectly and the Lakers as a whole were a juggernaut from the beginning of the season all the way through the bubble to the 2020 NBA Championship.
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
Freddie Freeman faces the Braves in Los Angeles for the first time since leaving the World Series champions for a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers last month. The 2020 NL MVP is hitting .324 with four RBIs in nine games this season. The showdown is also a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series, and a homecoming for Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen, who pitched 12 seasons for the Dodgers before signing with the Braves last month. Clayton Kershaw starts for Los Angeles after throwing seven perfect innings in his season debut.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-1 victory. Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, while Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings of one-hit ball in a scoreless home debut for the Dodgers. Max Muncy, Will Smith and Chris Taylor had RBI doubles during a seven-run fourth on another dominant day for Los Angeles, which has won six straight. The Dodgers hadn’t swept the Reds in a four-game home series since 1975. Tyler Naquin had an RBI single in the eighth for the Reds, who have lost six in a row.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 points as the top-two wild card teams. Rudolfs Balcers, Matt Nieto, Noah Gregor and Nick Bonino scored for San Jose. The Sharks trailed 2-0 midway through the first period, then nearly stalled Minnesota’s playoff bid for a day.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 despite having just three hits. Darvish allowed a run and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings against the World Series champions after covering just 1 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday. The Padres’ 35-year-old ace had command throughout, allowing his only run on Marcell Ozuna’s homer in the seventh. His gem allowed San Diego to split the four-game series.
A familiar face to LeBron James could emerge as a potential head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after firing Frank Vogel last week. The team is in the midst of an in-depth search for their next boss as they aim to turn things around in 2022/23 and return to the playoffs following a forgettable campaign. While major changes need to be made to the roster, hiring the right HC with experience and expertise is just as important.
