ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Orange and Blue game draws sizable crowd and large number of former Gators players

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQDJS_0fAXMOdb00

Thursday night's Orange and Blue football game drew a crowd of approximately 45,000 fans at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

"It was electric out there," first-year coach Billy Napier said. "I think it was even better than I expected to be honest with you. I’m very thankful for the support."

It was Florida's first public Orange and Blue game since 2019, and general admission was free. The game had been scheduled for Saturday, April 16 , but was moved in March to the prime-time Thursday slot.

Men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden, just hired last month, and women’s basketball coach Kelly Rae Finley served as the celebrity head coaches for the game.

David Whitley: Quarterback Anthony Richardson gives Florida Gators fans reasons for hope

Orange and Blue game takeaways: Florida's first-team offense shines, injuries appear to be low

Fun for fans: Florida football fans excited to get first look at Napier-led Gators at spring game

Previously, former head coach Dan Mullen said he would "fudge" spring attendance numbers to jab at opponents. In 2019, Mullen told reporters attendance was 39,476 .

At the time, it had been 39 years and 476 games since the Georgia Bulldogs had won a national championship. That, of course, is no longer the case as the Bulldogs captured their third national title last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuzeI_0fAXMOdb00

Charity tailgate draws crowd of former UF players

Longtime Gators sports columnist Pat Dooley, now retired from the Gainesville Sun, said that Thursday night's showing of former players was the most he'd ever seen at a Florida spring game. And he wasn't exaggerating.

Though the Orange and Blue game doesn't matter in the win-loss column, former Gators were eager to get back to The Swamp to get their first glimpse of Napier's brand of football.

The fact that they came together for a good cause was just icing on the cake.

Just outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, former UF All-American punter Johnny Townsend hosted the Johnny Townsend Foundation Spring Tailgate, benefiting pediatric oncology programs at UF Health Shands Children's Hospital.

An estimated 60-plus former players stopped by the tailgate. Corporate sponsors also filed into the private event, which featured Gators memorabilia for auction.

Auction items included footballs signed by past Heisman winners from former Gators Steve Spurrier and Danny Wuerffel's personal collection, a dining package to Spurrier's Gridiron Grille, and other items. Spurrier attended as well.

Among those in attendance were former players from a wide range of decades.

Willie Jackson and Leonard George , who were the first Black players to suit up in the Orange and Blue were present. Kyle Trask and Jeremiah Moon, who earned "former player" status just last year, were also on site for Thursday's event.

The Johnny Townsend Foundation is set to break ground on a $50,000 renovation to the UF Health Children's Healing Garden this season.

WWE's Titus O'Neil fires up The Swamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7Zuk_0fAXMOdb00

Prior to the spring game kicking off, former Gators defensive end Titus O'Neil of the WWI took to midfield to pump up The Swamp crowd and formally offer his welcome to Napier.

O'Neil, who played for Spurrier from 1997-2000, went on to have a brief arena football career before having a near 10-year professional wrestling career.

A native of Live Oak, O'Neil has become a frequent flier through Gators football events.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Orange and Blue game draws sizable crowd and large number of former Gators players

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Dead At 57

On Friday night, the football world received some tough news when a longtime college football coach passed away. Andy Coen, the former coach of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 57 years old. According to a statement from the team,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
The Spun

Urban Meyer Lining Up New Job: Football World Reacts

It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be out of work for the 2022 football season. Meyer won’t be coaching, but the former college football and NFL head coach appears to be on his way back to FOX. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Pat Dooley
Person
Kyle Trask
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Titus O'neil
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
WATE

Tensions flare in Vol baseball’s win over Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball was ruthless after its manager was ejected in the first inning. Jordan Beck homered twice as the Vols poured in nine runs to win 9-2. Manager Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson stole the show early in the game. Anderson was barking at the home plate umpire due […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Ben Hill Griffin Stadium#American Football#College Football#Blue#Florida Gators
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes Official Decision On Stetson Bennett

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has made the obvious decision on returning senior quarterback Stetson Bennett. The reigning National Champion QB1 will be the Bulldogs’ starting signal caller for the 2022 college football season. Smart made the “announcement” after Georgia’s spring game on Saturday. “I don’t...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Who is Cameron Smith's girlfriend: Meet Shanel Naoum

Cameron Smith is flying the flag for Australia on the PGA Tour in 2022 and he is looking to become the first Aussie to win The Masters since Adam Scott in 2013. Smith shot the best score of the day on Saturday to get within three shots of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. His 68 helped him to reach 6-under-par for the week.
CELEBRITIES
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy