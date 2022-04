DECATUR — An early-morning Decatur house fire eventually spread to a neighboring home, causing extensive damage to both dwellings, officials said. Decatur firefighters were called to the first house fire at approximately 2 a.m. Friday at 1231 E. William St., according to a statement from Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl. The first crew to arrive at the scene found the 1½ story home fully engulfed in flames. The heavy fire spread east to the neighbor home's attic.

DECATUR, IL ・ 24 DAYS AGO